Arsenal – Premier League – Is Alexandre Lacazette missing out on his career?

In 2015, everything seemed to be back on track. At 24, he finished top scorer and best player in Ligue 1, finally scored in the France team where Didier Deschamps now trusts him. At the end of the year, he even appeared in the selection for the Ballon d’Or and was then one of the 59 best players in the world. In short, in the middle of the decade, the future belongs to Alexandre Lacazette, the king of OL. “When he gets to the peak of his career, I think he will have the possibility of winning the Ballon d’Or. Not in the next three or four years but when he’s 27, 28 or 29“, then judged Sonny Anderson, the former striker of Lyon.

Six years later, at the age of 30, his career is stalled at Arsenal. The French team and the selections for the Ballon d’Or are only distant memories. While he has only played 31 minutes in the Premier League this season, he is seeing his status crumble in London. The promises were not kept. How to explain its downgrading? At 30, is he missing out on his career?

Factually, Lacazette has only won two Cups (France and England), has not participated in the Champions League since 2017 and his departure from Lyon, and has only 16 selections for the French team (the last in November 2017). In 179 appearances for Arsenal, he has 69 goals and 23 assists. So much for the cold report. For a player of his talent, it is a real waste. The flagship of the Lyon team, Lacazette (111 goals in his last three seasons at OL!) Was probably dreaming of something else when he left his throne in the Rhône. “He was a kid apart with hands instead of feet, tells us his trainer at OL Armand Garrido. There were six internationals in his generation including Anthony Martial but Alexandre was the most gifted.“

In the wrong place at the wrong time

The bad turn of his career dates from June 1, 2017. He must then join Atlético de Madrid, finalist of the Champions League a year earlier and winner of the Europa League a year later, and his friend Antoine Griezmann to train a formidable pair. But that day, the court of arbitration for sport confirms that the Colchoneros will not be able to recruit until the following winter because of irregularities concerning minor players. Lacazette does not want to wait six months and the clubs capable of aligning themselves with the demands of OL (50 million euros for his transfer) and of offering him playing time are not legion. Direction Arsenal. Bad pick.





“He landed in the wrong place at the wrong time, sums up Elliot Smith, host of the Arsenal Vision podcast, quite well. I’m not convinced Arsene Wenger wanted him deeply. And six months later, Arsenal recruit a top striker. From then on, he is either in Aubameyang’s shadow, despite their excellent relationship, or he forces him to play on one side. Maybe things would have turned out better if he had been the club’s alpha striker.“

The real problem is that Lacazette arrives in a team which is constantly losing momentum and which, season after season, falls into line. His choice of career is the first explanation for his shortness of breath at a very high level. Without the Champions League, without a fight for the league title, it is difficult to exist and he is not the only one to see his career bogged down in North London. Nicolas Pépé or Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are facing the same problem.

France team injury

Deprived of the Champions League, he also lost the favor of Didier Deschamps who preferred him, long before the return of Karim Benzema, Wissam Ben Yedder, Anthony Martial, Marcus Thuram or Alassane Pléa. It’s a real injury for the one who made the qualifiers for the 2018 World Cup but was deprived of the beautiful Russian summer. Today, Lacazette, who paid for a long failed South American tour in 2013, is no longer even a subject at international gatherings. While he sometimes deserved the coach to look at his case during some interesting sequences in the Premier League, especially during the 2018/2019 season after which he was voted best Gunner by the fans of the club.

“At Arsenal, he was never extraordinary but never bad either, continues Elliot Smith. I don’t see his time at Arsenal as a failure at all, but in my opinion Arsenal could have spent the money that was spent on him in another sector since Aubameyang arrived six months later. But he’s a useful and pleasant player in the locker room.“

A question of temperament?

A quality as much as a defect when it comes to taking stock: “He plays as he is: for the collective, never in selfishness, notes Jean-François Gomez. He’s a little boy on the reserve. All of this also explains why he is not always the number 1 choice.“In the service of others, more than himself, he paid the price for the questionable choices of a Mikel Arteta who has long sought his eleven type. The Spanish coach has always put him behind Aubameyang and even sometimes behind the promising generation of baby Gunners (Saka, Nketiah or Smith-Rowe to name a few).

Armand Garrido, his trainer at 16 then 17, offers another thesis: “With me, he was not always the holder. His talent was never in question, but he got comfortable pretty quickly. He had to move it a bit, remembers the former trainer of Gones. Afterwards, we are not the same at 30 as at 17. But he was a boy who needed a change, a challenge, that we prick him a little. Maybe that’s why we hear less of him today. In any case, what is certain is that he deserves better.”

So why the devil did he not try to force his destiny and look elsewhere to breathe new life into his career? His Premier League salary is a real obstacle to finding a new team and when the door seemed to open in the summer of 2020, after a successful season, COVID-19 threw its plans in the air. Matter of timing, again. At 30, and while his contract ends in June, it is not yet too late. Lacazette should not prolong the adventure in a club which seems to rely less and less on him and wishes to get rid of it this winter. It’s up to him to make his choice. And the good this time.

