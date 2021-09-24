ASUS, MSI and Gigabyte to Offer Custom Intel ARC Alchemist Graphics Cards

Well, for the moment, it must be said, we have no idea what the first graphics card will look likeof. Moreover, we do not even know if the blues will offer a reference model. At the same time, the new GPUs fromare not for tomorrow, we hope to see them at the next CES.

And so, if we do not know if we will have reference models, we learn today, via My Drivers, that we will have Custom models by MSI, ASUS and GIGABYTE. For other brands, for the moment, no information.

In the meantime, back to what we know about Xe DG2 which will be engraved in 6 nm by TSMC:





We start with the smallest model which will be in 128 EU, so 1024 SP, and associated 4 GB of GDDR6 memory in 64 bit and 16 Gbps. Then we will have a 196 EU model, so 1568 SP, still with 4 GB of GDDR6 memory in 64 bit and still 16 Gbps. Let’s get down to business with the 256 EU version, which will therefore have 2048 SP. The GPU should have 8MB of Smart Cache memory and everything should work between 450 and 1400 MHz. We will have 8 GB of memory in GDDR6 128 bit 16 Gbps. We are talking about a 100 watt TGP.

We continue with version 384 EU, so 3072 SP. This time we spend 16 MB of Smart Cache memory and the frequencies increase to 600/1800 MHz. For memory, we will have 12 GB of 192-bit 16 Gbps GDDR6. The TGP would still be 100 watts. There would also be a version 448 EU therefore at 3584 SP, still with 16 MB of Smart Cache for speeds of 1100/1800 MHz. For memory, this time it will be 12 or 16 GB in GDDR6 256 bits 16 Gbps. No change on the TGP.



We end on the top of the pop, with the 512 EU which will therefore have 4096 SP, still 16 MB of Smart Cache for speeds of 1100/1800 MHz. For memory, this time it will be 16 GB in GDDR6 256 bits 16 Gbps. No change on the TGP.