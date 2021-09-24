At least 785 migrants died trying to reach the Canaries between January and August

An already heavy toll even before the end of the year. Some 785 migrants have died at sea in the hope of reaching the Canary Islands from West Africa between January and August 2021, more than twice as many as in the first eight months of last year, announced Friday (September 24). the International Organization for Migration.

Among the victims were 177 women and 50 children, specifies the IOM, stressing that the month of August was the deadliest with 379 migrants dead during their attempt to cross, “nearly half of the total number of deaths recorded since the start of the year”.

These figures show that the death toll on this road has more than doubled compared to the same period last year, when IOM recorded 320 deaths.





“During the first eight months of 2021, 9,386 people arrived in the Canaries by sea, an increase of 140% compared to the same period of 2020 (3,933)”, according to IOM.

Caminando Fronteras, a Spanish NGO, estimates that 36 vessels that were on their way to the Canary Islands went missing without a trace in the first half of this year. On July 14, IOM had already reported a doubling of the death toll among migrants trying to reach Europe by crossing the Mediterranean.