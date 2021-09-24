At Stade de France, Ed Sheeran will use a new ticket office against the black market

No question of missing the return to Paris of Ed Sheeran on July 29, 2022, four years after his last sold-out Stade de France. This Saturday at 11 a.m., his fans will be in front of their computer, on their cell phone or in the ticket office of a supermarket, whether cultural or not. No less than 75,000 tickets will be on sale, from 40 to 80 euros, for this 360 ° C show with central stage.

“He is one of the international artists who fights the most to keep ticket prices low,” points out David Rotschild, concert production manager for Olympia Prod. But he also actively fights against the black market and will achieve during his European tour a world first in the field of entertainment. “

By purchasing their tickets, fans of the British pop star will discover and test a new ticketing system using “blockchain” technology. Already successfully tested by UEFA this year during Euro football matches at Wembley, this ticket office is not only nominative but also fully dematerialized in order to be inviolable. The act of purchase is the same. After payment, we always receive proof of purchase in his name, with his email address and phone number. It is during the issuance of the ticket that this changes. It is only a few days before the concert that one receives a notification to download on his smartphone an application on which the ticket is located. The QR Code is activated a few hours later and allows the spectator to enter the enclosure.



No smartphone, no concert!

In short, you can’t attend the concert if you don’t have a smartphone. “It’s the same system as train or plane tickets,” explains David Rotschild of Olympia Prod. But this new digital ticket is inviolable, because it is linked to the spectator’s mobile phone and therefore to his phone number. It is not possible to print the ticket on paper nor to take a screenshot of the QR Code, because the latter says dynamic will not work on scanners entering the show. If the spectator cannot come and wants to resell their ticket, they can only do so with their customer account on official sites at the price indicated on their ticket. “

The organizers are betting that the resale sites will not be able to circumvent this new system. Yet each buyer can take up to six seats and therefore resell some at a high price around him … “Of course, but it is the most reliable system against the massive black market, answers the production director of the concert of Ed Sheeran. With this new system, the robots used by some illegal resale sites to buy hundreds or even thousands of tickets will be blocked after six places. “