At the health point on Friday, September 24, New Caledonia deplores

Alix Madec

•

updated September 24, 2021 at 11:09 am



New Caledonia deplores 5 additional deaths from the coronavirus, bringing the number of deaths from Covid-19 in the territory to 62. 523 new positive cases were confirmed on Thursday, bringing the total number of positive cases found on the Caillou to 5,805.

56 patients are treated in the intensive care unit of the Médipôle and 321, hospitalized in the Covid unit.









187 people are accommodated in a hotel, including:

142 in the southern province

34 in the islands

11 in the North

1,541 people are considered cured. They are no longer contagious, but can be kept in hospital, depending on their condition.

Vaccination continues

Thursday, September 23, 2,957 people received a dose of vaccine.

Since the start of the campaign:

138,756 people received their first dose, i.e. 51.2% of the total population,

82,520 people received two doses,

1,191 people received a booster dose.

At this point, 30.45% of the vaccineable population has received a complete vaccination schedule.

Where to get vaccinated?

On this Friday, a public holiday, it is possible to be vaccinated:

In Ko We Kara until Saturday,

At Nouméa town hall until 4 p.m.,

At the Magenta towers until 5 p.m.,

At the CMS of Boulari

