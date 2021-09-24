At UN, Mahmoud Abbas gives Israel “one year” to withdraw from Palestinian territories

A year. This is the time that the President of the Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas gave, Friday, September 24, to Israel to “Withdraw from the occupied Palestinian territories”, threatening otherwise to no longer recognize the Hebrew state within the 1967 borders.

In his virtual address to the United Nations Annual General Assembly, the leader once again called on the secretary general of the world organization, Antonio Guterres, to “Convene an international conference on peace”. But he accompanied this request with a form of ultimatum: ” [Israël] has one year to withdraw from the Palestinian territories occupied in 1967, including East Jerusalem. “

Article reserved for our subscribers Read also Mahmoud Abbas renews dialogue with Israel

“We are ready to work during this year on the demarcation of the borders, and to resolve all the questions related to the final status” of two future states, Israeli and Palestinian, he assured. “If we don’t succeed, then what’s the point of maintaining recognition of Israel on the basis of the 1967 borders?” “ launched President Abbas.





Request swept away immediately by Israel

In addition to this threat, he asserted that the Palestinian Authority would seize the International Court of Justice in a year. “The legality of the occupation of the territories of the Palestinian state”.

Article reserved for our subscribers Read also In Israel, the Bennett government’s balancing act

The international peace process to achieve a “Two-state solution” has been at an impasse for several years. Israel instantly brushed aside the Palestinian leader’s demands. He “Demonstrates once again that it no longer represents anything”, reacted the Israeli ambassador to the UN, Gilad Erdan. “Those who truly support peace and negotiations do not brandish threats and delusional ultimatums from the UN platform”, he added.

Article reserved for our subscribers Read also In the streets of Jenin, a scent of a vigil of arms