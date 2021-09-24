At worst, he confides in his health concerns

Emblematic presenter of Koh Lanta, Denis Brogniart is obviously once again present this year at the head of the famous adventure show. Asked by journalists in recent days, the host then talks about his career, but also takes the opportunity to deliver as never before. An interview during which the presenter of TF1 thus recognizes suffering from a disease which handicaps him on a daily basis. Objeko invites you to find out what it is all about.

Denis Brogniart: a physical problem that would prevent him from taking the tests Koh Lanta

A success that cannot be denied

Back on the screens of TF1 with Koh Lanta, The legend, Denis Brogniart is obviously the inescapable face of this game which appeared on the screens, almost two decades ago now. After ensuring the presentation of other famous programs such as Auto Moto, the host thus truly embodies this show that has become cult over the years. Each season, the former sports commentator therefore receives candidates eager to win the final coronation with more particularly the terrible test of the posts.

Asked recently by the journalists of the magazine Brut, Denis Brogniart admits that it would be difficult for him to shine on this balancing act. Indeed, the presenter of Koh Lanta admits to suffering from a minor health problem in this area. According to the doctors, he actually suffers “A small problem of vertigo and inner ear”. If this illness does not have too many consequences on his life in general, it nevertheless prevents him from practicing certain activities. ”I have absolutely no balance and it would be the worst ordeal for me (…) so standing on a very small pole, for me, it would be a real ordeal ”. Therefore, the question of his possible participation in his own show no longer arises. In summary, if some could imagine Denis Brogniart engaging in exercise, this meeting does notis not for tomorrow. However, off camera, the host has already tried the experience.

An attempt far from conclusive

Indeed, Denis Brogniart would have already tried the proofs of the posts. In a statement made to Le Figaro last March, he also admitted that he had not been very good: “I measure 1m92 and I show a sense of the balance rather zero”. Before adding: “As I am very bad at levitating, I fall! I am unable to hold onto this square ”. Fortunately, this is not his role in Koh Lanta. For nearly twenty years now, Denis Brogniart has been the one who puts candidates in the spotlight. An exercise which is also sometimes perilous and which generates its dose of stress.





During the tests and the shootings, the animator must also face the elements such as for example the trying climatic conditions. During the broadcasts, Denis Brogniart has to endure scorching temperatures for long hours and under the spotlight. During the first years of the presentation of Koh Lanta, he admitted sweating profusely to the point that it shows on the screen. However, the presenter finally found an ingenious way to no longer let his embarrassment in the heat show through. Objeko reveals to you by what clever means he manages to counter this slight inconvenience.

Sanitary napkins

Also subject to the heat wave on the set, Denis Brogniart was very inventive: ”Indeed, I have a technique to avoid seeing the halos on the shirts when it’s 45 degrees (…). For the record, at departure c‘were sanitary napkins that were glued on. And then, then, we progressed, we put on patches antiperspirant “. Proof that the job of animator is not always easy and more particularly on Koh Lanta. However, despite these annoyances, Denis Brogniart would not leave his place for the world. Always very happy to be at the head of this program, the audiences must also confirm this choice.

It must indeed be recognized that each season of Koh Lanta is an opportunity for TF1 to measure the popularity of this program. Each week, the viewers are thus there to attend tests which are always extremely formidable for the candidates. An adventure that allows them to surpass themselves, but which also forces them to fight against hunger, thirst and lack of comfort. A real ordeal that pushes them to their limits. However, just like Denis Brogniart in his role of host, adventurers would not give up this happiness for the world. When the question is put to them, rare are those who would not actually be ready to resign to find themselves in Koh Lanta despite the magnitude of the task.



