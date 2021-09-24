Audiences 8 pm: More than 5.3 million for Gilles Bouleau’s newspaper on TF1 – “Quotidien” with Michael Youn powerful on TMC at more than 1.6 million

Yesterday evening at 8 p.m. on TF1, Gilles Bouleau was at the presentation of a new edition of the News. On France 2, the edition was provided by Anne-Sophie Lapix on France 2. On France 3, viewers could follow an episode of “Plus belle la vie”, while M6 broadcast “Scenes of households”.
France 5, C8 and TMC broadcast, like last season, their talk shows. On France 5, this season, Anne-Elisabeth Lemoine offers a “C to you” extended until prime-time. On C8, Cyril Hanouna and his band continue to host the prime-time access of the Canal Plus group channel. On TMC, Yann Barthès talks about today’s news with his journalists, guests and reports to shed light on the world around us.
The 8 p.m. newscast – Gilles Bouleau
24.7% market share
5,312,000 viewers
The 8 p.m. newscast – Anne-Sophie Lapix
21.3% market share
4,572,000 viewers
Scenes of households
14.9% market share
3,385,000 viewers
More beautiful life
12.2% market share
2,732,000 viewers
Daily – Part 2
7.3% market share
1,645,000 viewers
TPMP – part 2
4.5% market share
1,044,000 viewers
The Marseillais VS The rest of the world
2.9% market share
618,000 viewers
C to you, next
2.3% market share
504,000 viewers
As an aside
0.4% market share
98,000 viewers
Top market shares