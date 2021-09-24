Audiences: “Fugueuse” leader on TF1, “9-1-1” on the rise, failure for “Elysée 2022” beaten by “Camping 3”

Thursday evening, TF1 returned to leadership in prime time thanks to the kickoff of its mini-series “Fugueuse” with Michael Youn, Sylvie Testud and Fanny Cottençon. Note that the debate between Eric Zemmour and Jean-Luc Mélenchon broadcast on BFMTV, whose score will not be known until 11 am, could upset the hierarchy of audiences.

Read also Hearings Audiences access 8pm: “Daily” leader talks stable, “TPMP” at its lowest, the info …

Hearings Audiences access 19h: Nagui leader, “C à vous” and “Objectif Top Chef” under the …

Hearings

Audiences: What results for the detective series “Les invisibles” on France 2?



“Fugueuse”, which is interested in teenage prostitution, convinced an average of 3.58 million viewers until 11:15 pm, which represents an audience share of 18.2% over 4 years and over and 22 , 5% for women responsible for purchases aged under fifty (FRDA-50) according to Médiamétrie. A week ago, the finale of another mini-series, “Lies”, attracted 5.54 million people (28.3% of 4+ and 25.6% of FRDA-50).

M6 follows with the American series “9-1-1” of which three unpublished episodes were broadcast in a row. The first two episodes of the evening were followed until 10:50 p.m. by 2.12 million followers and 10.1% of the public on average. On the commercial target, the market share is 19.7%. Last Thursday, “9-1-1” had brought together 2.0 million individuals (9.8% of the public and 17.5% of the FRDA-50).

Behind, we find France 3 with the return of the magazine “Un jour, un destin”, presented by Laurent Delahousse and dedicated to Jean-Jacques Goldman at the approach of his 70 years. An offer that brought together 1.77 million French people, an audience share of 8.3% on 4+ and 5.2% on FRDA-50. The previous issue broadcast on May 8, 2020, devoted to the films of Gérard Oury, had interested 1.78 million people (7.0% of the public and 2.3% of the FRDA-50).

On TMC, the film “Camping 3” with Franck Dubosc alias Patrick Chirac gave desire for beaches to 1.15 million nostalgic, for an audience share of 6.1% (6.5% on the FRDA-50 ).

“Elysée 2022” starts at a low level on France 2

France 2 is only fifth with the launch of its new political program, “Elysée 2022”, presented by Léa Salamé and Thomas Sotto. The two journalists received Valérie Pécresse live. A long-term interview which exceptionally started at 8:35 p.m. and interested 1.05 million curious people. The market share rose to 5.1% until 11:10 p.m. (2.5% on the FRDA-50). The meeting visibly suffered from head-on competition from the Eric Zemmour / Jean-Luc Mélenchon debate on BFMTV.

The previous political offer of La Deux, “You have the floor”, with the same duo, had piqued the curiosity of 1.04 million fans for its first part broadcast on April 15 until 10:39 p.m. (4.5% of public). A historically low performance for the event launched in 2019 on the channel. Without cutting, the two parties had interested 870,000 people until 11:25 pm (4.3% of PDA).

Finally, on France 5, the documentary “Nos mondes disparus” convinced 949,000 viewers (4.3% of 4-year-olds and over / 0.8% of FRDA-50s).