Barça stuck, sanctions, Ryder Cup, F1: the news on a plateau

WHAT YOU MAY MISSED BETWEEN YESTERDAY NIGHT AND THIS MORNING

1. Football, Liga: It’s still not that for Barça

Barça still can’t do it. The Blaugrana could not do better than a sad draw this Thursday in Cadiz (0-0) during the 6th day of La Liga. Frenkie de Jong was sent off in the second half and Memphis Depay missed the match point. The Catalans haven’t won any of their last three matches in all competitions, and sit 7th in the standings in Spain.

Ronald Koeman, Cádiz-Barcelona Credit: Getty Images

2. Football, L1 / Incidents: The disciplinary committee is active

After the excesses that occurred during the Angers – Marseille meeting on Wednesday, the disciplinary committee of the LFP decided to put the case under investigation and declared as a precaution the closure of one of the stands of the Raymond-Kopa stadium and the parking lot visitors from OM until the final measure is pronounced.

3. Handball, Champions League: PSG is recovering

PSG dominated Dinamo Bucharest (41-30), on behalf of the second day of the group stage. Beaten on Hungarian soil against Veszprem (34-31) a week ago, the Parisian club corrected the situation and thus signed its first victory in the Champions League this season.

WE ALSO CHOSEN FOR YOU

Football, Serie A: On the lawn of Sampdoria (4-0), Naples continued their flawlessness in the league with a fifth victory in five matches with a double from Victor Osimhen.

Tennis: Jérémy Chardy, 73rd in the world, was forced to suspend his season without knowing for how long, due to a reaction to the Pfizer vaccine against covid,

THE CATCH VIDEO

French start-up Sorare, which capitalized on emerging NFT technology to create an online game for exchanging digital football players cards, raised 580 million euros, a new record for the tech sector in France. Here is everything you need to know about a booming platform which includes Antoine Griezmann and Gerard Piqué among its investors.





THE CATCH VIDEO (BIS)

A secret clause to join PSG for free in the event of an offer? Here is the strange contract of a former player of Real Madrid … The case of Dembélé at Barça and Antonio Rudiger courted by big European clubs: the rumors, information and underground negotiations which feed today this new number of the Mercato Buzz.

WHAT YOU WILL NOT MISS TO FOLLOW TODAY

1. Golf, Ryder Cup: It starts this Friday

The 43rd edition of the Ryder Cup kicks off this Friday in Wisconsin. The United States, armed with their armada of top 10 players in the world, will try to take the trophy back from Europe. On the windy course of Whistling Straits, the Americans leave with the favors of the forecasts. But it hasn’t always worked out for them in the recent past.

2. F1, Russian Grand Prix: Temperature measurement in Sochi

First laps of the wheel this Friday in Sochi with free practice 1 at 10:10 am before the second session at 2:50 pm. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) and Max Verstappen (Red Bull) will be able to restart their duel.

3. Football, Bundesliga: Bayern on the bridge

This Friday at 8:45 p.m. to start this football weekend, Bayern will try to follow up with a fifth consecutive victory on the lawn of Greuther Fürth.

