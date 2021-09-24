Bayern Munich quietly win over Greuther Furth

Bayern Munich continues. Traveling on the lawn of the promoted Greuther Furth as part of the 6th day of the Bundesliga, Julian Nagelsmann’s men have quietly imposed themselves and continue their series with a fifth consecutive success. Quickly, Davies spilled over to his left side and saw his deflected ball hit Müller. The German international took over from the left and could open the scoring, with the help of the post (1-0, 10th).





It only took the Bavarians half an hour to make the break. Served in withdrawal by Sané, Kimmich could resume quietly (2-0, 31st). After the break, and despite the exclusion of Pavard (48th), Griesbeck, just ahead of Lewandowski, deceived his own goalkeeper and allowed the FCB to take off (3-0, 68th). At the end of the game, Itten cheated Neuer with his head to save the honor (3-1, 88th). With this victory, Bayern Munich is sure to stay ahead. For their part, the Clovers remain red lantern, with only one point taken.

