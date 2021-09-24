Be careful, your smartphone could be cut off from the Internet on September 30

A security certificate expiring on September 30 could undermine Internet access for a large number of devices, including Android smartphones, iPhones, consoles or computers.

This September 30, many devices are at risk of being cut off from the Internet. These include everyday devices like Apple iPhones, Android smartphones, connected TVs and even video game consoles. “I bet some things are probably not going to work anymore that day”, warns computer security researcher Scott Helme in a blog post.

Why are these devices at risk of Internet shutdown?

No, the Y2K bug is not late. The reason for this Internet shutdown? A digital security certificate that will expire on September 30. Called IdentTrust DST Root CA X3, this certificate is of paramount importance for a large number of devices, since it can be used to certify another certificate, ISRG Root X1, making it possible to encrypt searches on the web.

The problem is that this certificate which expires on September 30 is still used by many devices released before 2017. In other words, if you are using an iPhone or Android smartphone launched before that year, there is chances are you will be affected. Here are all the platforms involved:





Windows XP Service Pack 2

macOS 10.12.0

iOS 9

Android Gingerbread v2.3.6

Ubuntu 12.04

Debian squeeze / 6

Java 8 8u101

Java 7 7u111

NSS v3.11.9

Amazon FireOS (Silk Browser)

Cyanogen v10

Jolla Sailfish OS v1.1.2.16

Kindle v3.4.1

Blackberry 10.3.3

PS4 with firmware older than 5.00

Fortunately, most manufacturers have planned and are offering updates to prevent their old devices from losing their Internet access on September 30. If you’re using an older iPhone running iOS 9, you’d do well to go to your settings and install a security update if offered. On Android, you will necessarily have to go through the installation of Android 2.3.6 Gingerbread to avoid disappointments.

As far as computers are concerned, it would theoretically be possible to avoid the problems by using the Mozilla Firefox browser rather than any other. Let’s encrypt specifies in fact that this browser does not use the certificate which poses a problem here, and should therefore not suffer from its expiration.