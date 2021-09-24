Before the arrival of City, Messi settles a big personal concern

Lionel Messi and his PSG teammates welcome Manchester City next Tuesday, on the occasion of the second day of the group stages of the Champions League. Before this European shock, the Argentine star settled a big personal concern.

After a month of searching, Messi found a home in Paris

Looking for a new home on the Paris side since his summer arrival at Paris Saint-Germain, Lionel messi found his happiness. After checking off several houses in the west, and in particular in Vésinet, where Marquinhos lives, the Messi family will therefore stay in Neuilly. Quite simply because this private residence, presented by Jorge Messi, the father of the Pulga, greatly pleased Antonela Rocuzzo, the wife of number 30 of the Rouge et Bleu.

Now, all those close to the Argentine will be able to land, with a security service by their side, and in particular for children, “enrolled in a prestigious international school. “While waiting to know if he will change housing in the future, given that a real estate purchase has been mentioned in recent days, Neymar’s partner will be able to fully concentrate on the field. With the objective of unlocking his goal counter as soon as possible under the jersey of PSG. Probably against Manchester City in less than a week in the Champions League.





Messi preserved against Montpellier for Manchester City

According to newspaper information The Parisian, Lionel messi still did not resume racing in the training session this Thursday. The five-time Ballon d’Or remained in care and the technical staff of Paris Saint-Germain do not want to take any risk with the 34-year-old Argentinian international a few days before the Champions League clash against Manchester City. The former FC Barcelona captain could therefore be preserved against Montpellier HSC on Saturday evening at the Parc des Princes. However, there is no doubt at present about his presence in Mauricio Pochettino’s group against the Citizens of Pep Guardiola, reassures the regional daily.