“Being on the air could help some people”

A few years ago, Evelyne Dhéliat had to face cancer. Today in remission, the weather journalist tells how she held up throughout her fight against the disease.
Evelyne Dhéliat has already been presenting the weather forecast on television for 53 years. Initially an announcer, she was able to impose herself on TF1, becoming since 2000 the director of the weather service. “It’s an additional responsibility that I always take on with just as much passion and seriousness. And the pleasure of managing a team”, explained the famous weather journalist from TF1. Evelyne Dhéliat has become one of the figures of the chain, but in 2012, she amazes viewers by being mysteriously absent. It took several months for TF1 to explain in an official press release the reason for his absence, due to an operation. “as happens to thousands of women”. A few months later, viewers will understand that it was cancer. In the magazine S of Sophie Davant, Evelyne Dhéliat returned to this difficult fight.
Evelyne Dhéliat and her battle against cancer
“I did not feel exemplary, nor a model to follow. But I understood thanks to the many letters received, that my word, my attitude, being there on the air could help some people – I am moved just to talk about it “, explained Evelyne Dhéliat, who has only one advice for patients: “It’s from not to be isolated, not to ruminate, and to continue working if possible “.
“We all have battles to fight”
An equally psychological ordeal that Evelyne Dhéliat wanted to treat alone, with her family, without medical help. “I’ve never seen a psychiatrist in my life, I have never taken a sleeping pill. I’m a pretty strong person I think, like my mother … We all have struggles in life, and honestly, I think every ordeal I have faced has made me stronger “, confided the weather presenter. And Evelyne Dhéliat has known hardships. In 2017, the journalist had to mourn her deceased husband. “When you are in front of the test, you have no other choice but to face it. You are obliged to move forward.”, concluded the weather presenter in this long interview.