Bernadette Chirac ill: the latest news is not very good

At last. Two years have passed since the death of Jacques Chirac. Two years of media silence for Bernadette Chirac, his widow. While a special issue of Roll on Sunday devoted to Jacques Chirac will be broadcast on Sunday, Michel Drucker conducted an exclusive interview with his daughter, Claude Chirac, an extract of which was broadcast on Thursday in C to you (France 5).

The daughter of the Chirac couple fondly remembers the tribute paid to her father at the Invalides, in Paris, on September 26, 2019. “It was a very fundamental moment for us, for my mother, for my husband, for my son, for me. Each of these people who came, who took the step of coming to say goodbye to him, brought us a little bit of comfort that really helped us all to overcome this moment, which for everyone is a moment. difficult, of suffering. And thanks to all these people who came spontaneously, it was a less difficult time to overcome, for my mother in particular.“, thanked Claude Chirac at the microphone of Michel Drucker.





The host was also questioned about the state of health of Bernadette Chirac. “It’s fine, it’s fine like it can be … We know that Bernadette …“, he advances without finishing his sentence.”I did an interview a few years ago, before she stopped talking, because for ten years I did programs for the elderly with her. And the last year, I had to go interview her at her place, and it was very complicated“, deplores Michel Drucker, in these words tinged with concern.

At the latest news, Bernadette Chirac would have narrowly escaped a serious accident after a gas leak in her Parisian building. According to Close, the former first lady would have been saved narrowly by her concierge.