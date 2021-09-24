Beware of the Decathlon fake competition scam

Run away if you receive a message from Decathlon on your Facebook messaging: it’s a scam.

Have you received a message on Facebook indicating that you will be able to win “a gift card worth 1,000 euros” at Decathlon? Be careful, this is a gross scam, alert UFC-Que Choisir. To bait the barge, the crooks make believe in an exceptional game-contest on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the northern brand. Except that Decathlon, founded in 1976, will have to wait until 2026 to reach this symbolic mark.

Still, the sports specialist says he has been the target of many attacks since the start of the health crisis. “As soon as we detect a scam, we act as quickly as possible to make it inaccessible, in order to avoid the number of clicks (complaints to social networks, formal notices to the technical operators responsible for putting the content online”, explains Decathlon to the consumers’ association.





When it’s blurry, it’s because there is a wolf

The technique is immutable. After clicking on the link, you will find a questionnaire showing the visual identity of Decathlon. Four questions await you but also a lot of trouble if you go to the end. Do not expect to receive a voucher of 1000 euros but rather to see your personal data stolen. At the end, you are also asked to share this bogus offer with 20 friends. The goal of the operation? Spread the attack through your circle of trust.

To avoid falling for it, always keep in mind that XXL offers or extraordinary promotions are usually bogus. Want to find out? Check with the retailer concerned to find out if the information is real. Also be very vigilant on syntax errors, spelling or simply pitfalls. In this case, an internet search is enough to find out that Decathlon is not celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2021.

