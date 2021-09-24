BMW 320d 48v (2021): the charm of electrified diesel

IN SHORT 7th generation Introduction of micro-hybridization From 46,200 €

Appeared in early 2019, the seventh Series 3 of the name has not revolutionized the genre. It must be said that it is not the house recipe which consists in making evolutions by rather discreet touches from generation to generation. And it works since over the last eight months 2021 in France, it is ahead of the Mercedes C-Class and the Audi A4 and this was also the case last year.











Aesthetically, this 3 Series is distinguished by its enlarged grille, taller and more imposing, but which remains modest in size compared to that of the last 4 Series, for example. It is surrounded by tapered headlamps with a new visual signature. which are characterized by an indentation.







inside, this generation called “G20” internally was marked on the occasion of its launch by the introduction of digital instrumentation. BMW was thus making up for lost time compared to some of its competitors. However, it was already not the most pleasant to use at the time and this observation is still relevant when we compare it with Audi’s Virtual Cockpit or the all-new Mercedes C-Class. The latter is a big slap in the face. in terms of interior presentation due to its huge multimedia screen. That of the very conventional Series 3 with its 8.8 inch or 10.25 inch screen seems more dated. The quality of the materials is good overall, even if some details disappoint.















In terms of practicality, this 3 Series, despite the enlargement of its wheelbase on the occasion of this new generation, is not a benchmark in this area. The rear habitability is clearly not extraordinary for a sedan of 4.70 m and the passengers will have to deal with a transmission tunnel as large as ever. As for the cargo volume, it now reaches 480 liters, the same capacity as before, with the difference that there is no longer a trunk. It is more practical on a daily basis.

The main novelty of this version is under the hood with the arrival of microhybridization. A technology that appeared on the 520d Series in the fall of 2019 and which is now generalized on all 3 Series diesels. It consists of an alternator-starter with a power of 48 V which can deliver an additional power of up to 11 hp and an additional battery. In use, this addition of power is imperceptible but the contribution of the alternator-starter makes it possible to optimize the Stop & Start function. Restarts are faster and above all less noticeable with a reduction in vibrations. What to increase the approval.







Micro-hybridization also enhances the freewheel function, available by activating the ECO Pro driving mode. The engine no longer idles – when the car can run on its momentum – but is completely deactivated. Kinetic energy taking care of providing the minimum necessary to keep a little rhythm. If all this is imperfect for the driver – unless you have your eyes riveted on the meter – the repercussions on consumption are interesting. Indeed, If BMW has demonstrated on several occasions its mastery of the subject, this device makes it possible to lower consumption. We thus noted an average of 6.5 l / 100 km, which is very good for a strong model of 190 hp. In terms of pleasure, this 4-cylinder is always pleasant with tonic pick-ups and acceleration as evidenced by the 0 to 100 km / h shot in 6.8 s. This is also accompanied by a very pleasant operating silence, which confirms the vocation of this 3 Series as a traveler. Too bad in these conditions that the tank contains only 40 liters, which reduces the autonomy. However, it is possible to increase it by 19 liters (a total of 59 liters) by drawing from the list of options (180 €).

You will have understood this micro-hybridization in no way changes the road qualities of this 3 Series which is still proving to be just as pleasant to drive with ultra-precise and consistent steering, high-performance damping which guarantees excellent behavior without this degrading. comfort which always remains at a high level, even with optional 19 rims (750 €) as on our test model.