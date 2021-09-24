Bono to launch the Fiat 500 Red

On the same subject (s):
08/31-2021 – Already 100,000 Skoda iV – Electric and rechargeable hybrids.
08-30-2021 – Shell, energy company and also seller of electric cars – The new distribution.
08-27-2021 – The Dacia Sandero, the favorite car of europeans – Rich countries?
08-08-2021 – Alfa Romeo will only make electric cars in 2027 – How to stand out?
05-08-2021 – New electricity: France behind Germany and Italy – A French delay that we hope is temporary.
07-30-2021 – The Tesla Model 3 beat the Renault Clio – It was more difficult than beating the Zoe!
07-28-2021 – Tesla Model X: it is no longer selling! – Victim of Model Y?
Our latest tests:
Detailed test: Ford Mustang Mach E
– Will you take back some rock n ‘roll?
Ford; electric car
Detailed Test: Toyota Camry Hybrid
– With good American taste.
Toyota; hybrid car
Detailed test: Ford Kuga FHEV
– The simple hybrid: so practical.
Ford; hybrid car
Detailed test: Volkswagen ID.4 77 kWh
– The electric that had to be done. Exactly.
Volkswagen; electric car
Detailed test: BMW X1 xDrive 25e plug-in hybrid
– A real SUV, a real BMW and it’s green.
BMW; plug-in-hybrid-car
Detailed test: Toyota Yaris Hybrid
– Always the ideal city car.
Toyota; hybrid car
Kia Ceed SW plug-in hybrid, handling
– Quite simply the best Kia plug-in hybrid.
Kia; plug-in-hybrid-car
Ford Explorer PHEV 457 hp – Detailed test
– A good giant, green, but a giant all the same, and that’s why we love him.
Ford; plug-in-hybrid-car