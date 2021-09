Bonus: Faced with Eric Zemmour and Jean-Luc Mélenchon on BFM, what audience for Valérie Pécresse and Gérald Darmanin on France 2?

Léa Salamé and Thomas Sotto inaugurated last night a new political program on France 2: “Elysée 2022”. The president of the Ile-de-France region and 2022 presidential candidate, Valérie Pécresse, was the first guest. She notably faced the Minister of the Interior Gerald Darmanin.

