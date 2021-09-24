Brigitte and Emmanuel Macron gathered at the Louis Vuitton Foundation for a grand inauguration

After presenting exclusively, Monday, September 13, 2021, the last work of the artist Daniel Buren made in situ at the Elysee Palace in the company of Nicolas Sarkozy, Emmanuel Macron and his wife continue the cultural inaugurations. This Tuesday evening, September 21, the President of the Republic inaugurated the exhibition “The Morozov collection. Icons of modern art” at the Louis Vuitton Foundation in Paris. A first for Emmanuel Macron since since its creation at the beginning of the 20th century, this exhibition had never left Russian territory.

During the inauguration, the presidential couple was able to contemplate the beauty of the masterpieces of the Abramovich Morozov brothers – namely, Mikhail Abramovich Morozov (1870-1903) and Ivan Abramovich Morozov (1871-1921) – as well as many other paintings produced by Vincent Van Gogh, Auguste Renoir, Claude Monet, Pablo Picasso and many others … In total, nearly 200 works of art mixing French and Russian art are presented.





Facing Brigitte and Emmanuel Macron, Bernard Arnault and his wife Hélène were also present to present to the handful of guests present the layout made for the occasion. We were also able to see the Minister of Culture, Roselyne Bachelot, contemplate the various paintings on display as well as the Russian Minister of Culture, Olga Lioubimova.

A long-awaited exhibition

A talented opening that follows on from the legendary Chtchoukine collection, also exhibited at the Louis Vuitton Foundation in 2016. “After the exhibition of the Shchoukine Collection at the Louis Vuitton Foundation in 2016/2017, the Morozov Collection constitutes another major historical section dedicated to the great Russian collectors of the early 20th century.“, we can discover on the brochure. A vernissage designed by art curator Anne Baldassari which has already been postponed three times due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The exhibition “The Morozov Collection. Icons of Modern Art” is open to the public from September 22 to February 22, 2022.