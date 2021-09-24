Britney Spears reveals shocking threats from her father

In a documentary coming out on Netflix, Britney Spears reveals the threats her father made during his years of guardianship.

In recent months, the name of Britney spears comes back regularly on everyone’s lips and the singer’s future is being played out both in court and on social networks, where his fans are always more numerous. Bet under the tutelage of his father in 2008, Britney Spears had long refused to speak on the subject before officially asking the justice to withdraw it in August 2020. A year later, her father Jamie officially announced thathe agrees to leave his role as guardian of Britney Spears. This announcement was experienced as a real victory by fans of the singer, for whom Jamie Spears has become the enemy audience number 1.

The documentary Britney vs Spears, which will be released on Netflix on September 28, promises to make many revelations about the legal fight of the star and shouldn’t boost Jamie Spears’ popularity. This documentary will notably broadcast an extract from a voice message sent by the singer to her lawyer in 2009, in which she reveals that her father threatened her : “I am calling you again because I want to be sure that during the request for withdrawal of the guardianship, my father is not going to take my children from me, as he has threatened to do several times”.

Britney Spears feared losing her children

Britney Spears then adds: “I just want to be sure that everything is going to be okay with this case and that you will take care of everything. I want things to stay the same when it comes to custody of my children.”. At the time, Britney Spears had obtained joint custody of her sons Sean and Jayden with her ex-husband Kevin Federline but her share has since been reduced. In 2019, an investigation was conducted on Jamie Spears, accused of having mistreated her two grandchildren. The latter obtained a restraining order against their grandfather shortly after. As Britney Spears today seems to see The end of the tunnel, she announced to her fans another good news, that of her engagement with sports coach Sam Asghari.

Subscribe to the Closermag.fr Newsletter to receive the latest news free of charge