Brussels proposes a reform to free up 120 billion of equity

The European Commission on Wednesday proposed a revision of the prudential rules of insurance, known as Solvency 2, in order to give more flexibility in terms of own funds.

The initiative could thus release some 120 billion euros of required equity, enough to allow insurers, the main institutional investors in Europe, to better support the recovery of the economy. The United Kingdom is also considering revising its prudential rules, in the wake of the European Commission.

“The framework proposed today will help the insurance sector to play its full role in the economy of the European Union. We facilitate investments in recovery and beyond ”, a thus indicated, in a press release, Mairead McGuinness, Commissioner for Financial Services, Financial Stability and Capital Markets Union.

After a consultation on the impacts of the health crisis at the end of last year, the European Insurance Authority had nevertheless submitted proposals to Brussels which had greatly worried European insurers. Among the main measures then considered were a modification in the risk models to cope with the “rate shock”, in other words the consequences of low rates in the calculation of the solvency capital requirement.

In short, the lower the rates were, the higher the level of capital required. “Models that are too extreme have an immediate consequence on the level of capital required and these models did not envisage a crisis such as the health crisis and the blocking of the economy”, recently told us an insurer.

Less impact in the event of high market volatility

This is why, during the financial storm of spring 2020, with a plunge in rates, at the start of the health crisis, several insurers saw their required capital melt, sometimes even below the regulatory minimum. In France, the Treasury’s decision to include the profit-sharing provision (PPB) in the calculation of prudential capital even allowed some life insurers to avoid a theoretical and regulatory bankruptcy at the end of the first quarter of 2020.

Suddenly, the Commission should take better account of this low interest rate environment in a more favorable direction for insurers. Above all, the European Commission wishes to reduce the impact of high market volatility on capital requirements, even though insurers are by nature long-term investors.

Prioritize investment in infrastructure

Another advance, an adaptation of the rules for insurers of modest size is being studied to avoid their disappearance. These small players, often mutuals, as in Germany, have more and more difficulty in complying with Solvency 2 constraints. Some could be excluded from the scope of the Solvency 2 directive or see certain rules relaxed, as already proposed by the European Insurance Authority last year. Finally, it is a question of better encouraging insurers to invest in companies with a long-term perspective in certain areas, such as green infrastructure.





On the other hand, the financial strength of insurers will have to take better account of the rise of certain risks, in particular climate risks. More and more insurers are arguing for public-private partnerships in the face of certain systemic risks (pandemic, cyber risk), like what is done in France for natural disasters. “Overall, the aim is to achieve a balanced review and avoid a deterioration in the solvency of insurers at EU level”, indicates the European Commission.

This revision must now obtain the green light from the European Parliament and the Member States (trilogue) and it could therefore free up 90 billion euros in the short term and another 30 billion in the longer term.