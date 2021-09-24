Brussels wants to reduce the solvency of insurance companies by 120 billion euros!

“The EU wants to unblock EUR 120 billion by relaxing the insurance rules”…

What is behind this title which seems to proclaim good news like every time it is actually bad?

“The European Commission on Wednesday proposed a review of EU insurance rules to allow the sector to unlock 120 billion euros of capital that could support the recovery of the bloc’s economy hit by the pandemic of Covid-19 and meet climate objectives without harming the protection of policyholders.

The EU is also proposing a new orderly and swift resolution procedure, modeled on banks, so that ailing insurance companies do not destabilize the financial system.

“The framework proposed today will help the insurance industry to play its full role in the EU economy. We are making it easier to invest in the recovery and beyond, “said Mairead McGuinness, Commissioner for Financial Services, Financial Stability and Capital Markets Union, quoted in a statement”.

There normally you say to yourself, well that’s what the European Union is doing, freeing up money to support the recovery I can’t be against, how painful this Sannat is, it’s pessimistic, joooo, y ‘ fed up, I want good news, reasons to “hope” and cheer me up.

For morale, take a little pick-me-up as my grandpa used to say! He liked his little pickups, the grandfather, and I can assure you that he never found them in the information brought by his pickup diary, but rather in his cellar.

One day I will tell you about my grandpa’s cellar and the Russian potato alcohol when the camps in Germany were liberated. There was a need for a big pick-me-up.

In short, let’s get back to our sheep.

“The“ Solvency II ”rules, implemented in 2016, apply to an insurance sector valued at 10.4 trillion euros and affect companies such as Allianz, Generali and AXA.

They were due for routine review, but post-pandemic recovery and investments in green infrastructure to achieve carbon neutrality have precipitated its review.





The low interest rate environment, which weighs on the economic model of the sector, will also be studied. An adaptation of the rules for small insurers, some of which are on the verge of disappearing, is also necessary ”.

Good at this level you learn that small insurers with or without a little pick-me-up, will disappear.

Hence a first piece of advice, especially if you are savings, now avoid the “little” insurers. Keep the little pickups.

“Brussels proposes to mitigate the impact of market volatility on the solvency of insurers. The European executive also wants insurers to be able to benefit more easily from preferential treatment in terms of capital when they invest in long-term assets such as green infrastructure ”…

Hahahahahahahahahaha

That’s funny.

Did you understand what that means?

“Preferential treatment in terms of capital”… admit it is not very understandable.

Go between two pick-ups, I’ll explain hips!

Insurance companies like banks must have a minimum capital so as not to go bankrupt at the first gust of wind.

This capital is money.

But these pennies, they’re not just there.

They’re all invested in a lot of stuff.

But for capital there are investment rules, you cannot invest bank or insurance capital in… bitcoin for example. It’s an example. You have the right to good obligations from failed states, for example. Otherwise, with the new measures, insurance companies will be able to buy wind, sorry “long-term assets like green infrastructure”.

We’re going to have a good laugh.

I’ll leave you, I have my 3rd pick up to finish.

A Cheers !

Charles SANNAT

