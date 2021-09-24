Budget 2022: several small taxes and tax loopholes eliminated

Since 2018, 64 low-yield taxes had already been removed “for tax relief of 730 million euros” as well as 46 “inefficient” niches and 2 derogatory regimes, according to Bercy.





(Illustration) (AFP / PHILIPPE HUGUEN)

With nearly 12 billion euros in additional spending, the 2022 draft budget presented on Wednesday September 22 by the government is the subject of strong criticism from the opposition. But this finance bill, like that of previous years, also removes small taxes and tax loopholes considered obsolete.

This year, the government decided to remove nine tax niches or exemptions and four low yield taxes.

The Ministry of the Economy wants to repeal six inefficient spending:

_ the reduction in income tax for expenses incurred in certain natural areas with a view to maintaining and protecting the natural heritage;

– income tax exemption for bundles of bonds and redemption premiums attached to negotiable loans issued before January 1, 1992;

– exemption from income tax on interest on sums entered in a forest insurance savings account (CEAF) open until December 31, 2013;

– exemption from income tax or corporate tax, capped at 61,000 euros in profit, for companies operating in urban free zones (ZFU);

– exemption from corporate tax on profits made, during the 24 months following their creation, by companies created between July 1, 2007 and December 31, 2021 to take over a business or industrial establishments in difficulty;





– exemption, upon approval, of profits reinvested in the company for research and mining companies in the overseas departments.

Bercy also intends to put an end to three local tax exemptions that benefit businesses:

– temporary exemption from property tax on built properties (TFPB) for companies benefiting from the exemption from corporation tax for the takeover of a company or an industrial establishment in difficulty;

– temporary exemption from company property tax (CFE) for companies benefiting from the corporate tax exemption for the takeover of a company or an industrial establishment in difficulty;

– the temporary exemption from contribution on the added value of companies (CVAE) for companies benefiting from the exemption from corporation tax for the takeover of a company or an industrial establishment in difficulty.

Regarding taxes, the Ministry of the Economy has decided to remove the possibility of experimenting with urban tolls in cities with more than 300,000 inhabitants, according to article 30 of the finance bill which will soon be examined in the Parliament.

No more tax due by shipping companies in Guadeloupe, Guyana, Martinique, Mayotte and Reunion, depending on the number of passengers transported.

The royalty due by the holders of hydrocarbon mining concessions in the French exclusive economic zone off Saint-Pierre-et-Miquelon, and paid so far to the local authority, has ended.

Since 2018, these are 64 low-yield taxes that had already been removed “for tax relief of 730 million euros” as well as 46 “inefficient” niches and 2 derogatory regimes, specifies Bercy. The objective is to “simplify the French tax system”, often criticized for its complexity, recalls Bercy.

According to the Cour des Comptes, in 2021 there are 474 tax loopholes in France.