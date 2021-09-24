Budget 2022: the counterparty trap

According to Bruno Le Maire, the Minister of the Economy, “the 2022 finance bill is a stimulus budget”. Also, he largely devotes the tax cuts to households and businesses. More than 50 billion euros less over the five-year term, welcomes the executive. Never seen. Companies have also been able to note with satisfaction that the trajectory of reduction of production taxes has been maintained, just like that of corporate tax … Not to mention, the “whatever the cost”, which , even if it is gradually reduced, remains in force for the companies and sectors most in difficulty.

“All this in exchange for what?” You’re welcome, go your way, Madame la Marquise! », Protested François Hommeril, the president of the CFE-CGC, the union of executives.

“Most companies have returned to their pre-crisis margins, large groups are paying dividends as if nothing had happened … and we are not going further? He adds.

François Hommeril calls for conditionality of state aid, in particular on the question of wages: “It would be normal to force these companies to pay people better, it is also the employees who make the wealth produced, it would be necessary to do not forget it ”.

Inflation

At the CFDT, this opinion is widely shared. Proof of this is that the union refused to validate, a few days ago, the agreement of the cleaning sector on remuneration. Companies in the sector have negotiated wages, but it ended with an increase of 1.6% on January 1, 2022. That is a level well below inflation. Unacceptable for Laurent Berger’s organization.

“Doesn’t Emmanuel Macron repeat over and over again that there are rights and duties? That the support of the State could not be done without a contract of confidence to be respected, without return? “, We also underline, not without irony, on the side of the CGT.

“This contract of confidence would therefore not apply to the unemployed who will see their rights reduced with the reform of unemployment insurance, or even young people – since the future promised commitment income would only be valid if the young person does what is necessary to insert-? So this creed of rights and duties would not apply to companies? “

In Parliament, while the electoral campaign is settling around the purchasing power of the French, this debate around the quid pro quo will undoubtedly arise. As the unions do, the (left) oppositions will not fail to draw a parallel between the good health of certain groups and the difficulties of the poorest households to make ends meet. They will not hesitate either to point the finger at the government largesse vis-à-vis employers, sometimes reluctant to share the fruits of the recovery.





Still, the government does not want to pull out the stick. “It’s not our state of mind. The question of compensation – for remuneration or job creation – is an old and delicate subject. Attractive in theory, it is very difficult to implement in practice, ”already pleads an advisor at Bercy.

Above all, this threat would risk, according to the executive, to slow down companies and therefore to destroy growth. Unthinkable, while the country is restarting.

Everyone must do their part

Nevertheless, this re-entry, did we not hear Bruno Le Maire, the Minister of the Economy, and Elisabeth Borne, at Work, ensure that: “to respond to recruitment difficulties, companies must go more attractive by offering better levels of remuneration. Especially when the government has supported them so much during this pandemic. “

While the recovery is here, everyone must do their part. Will they be able to stick to simple declarations? If not to take the risk of emphasizing the powerlessness of the politician. This is the trap facing the macronie before the budget debate.