Bundesliga: Bayern continues against Greuther Fürth

Upamencano still very good

Julian Nagelsmann’s men are continuing their near ideal start to the season and nothing seems to be able to reach them at the moment. After quickly breaking away from the score thanks to Müller (10th) then Kimmich (31st), they were reduced to ten at the start of the second period after the expulsion of Pavard for a tackle deemed dangerous on Green (48th). That did not prevent them from continuing to largely dominate the debates, the promoted having all the difficulties in the world to enter their last thirty meters.