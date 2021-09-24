Bundesliga: Bayern continues against Greuther Fürth

The information of the evening, to start: Robert Lewandowski did not score. It’s a small event and this Friday evening, against Greuther Fürth on behalf of the 6th day of the German Championship, the center-forward of Bayern Munich missed the opportunity to equal one of Gerd Müller’s records. , goalscorer for 16 straight Bundesliga matches.
The Pole therefore stopped at 15, when we least expected it in this extreme match between the outgoing champion and the red lantern (3-1). It was a few centimeters short, in reality, since the Bavarians scored their 3rd goal on a cross from Kimmich countered in his own net by Griesbeck (68th), in the duel with Lewandowski.
Upamencano still very good
Julian Nagelsmann’s men are continuing their near ideal start to the season and nothing seems to be able to reach them at the moment. After quickly breaking away from the score thanks to Müller (10th) then Kimmich (31st), they were reduced to ten at the start of the second period after the expulsion of Pavard for a tackle deemed dangerous on Green (48th). That did not prevent them from continuing to largely dominate the debates, the promoted having all the difficulties in the world to enter their last thirty meters.
Greuther Fürth, very limited technically and in the last movements (60th, 74th, 82nd), continued to push. He was finally rewarded at the very end of the match, Itten, well inserted between the two Bavarian central defenders until then imperial like Upamecano, saving the honor on a pricked head (88th).
While awaiting the trips today from Wolfsburg to Hoffenheim and Borussia to Mönchengladbach, Bayern consolidates its leadership position (6 matches, 5 wins and 1 draw) and strengthens its leadership position.