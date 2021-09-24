Busquets’ madness at the end of the match against Cadiz!

Zapping Eleven Mondial EXCLUDED: Rayan Cherki’s “Little Brother” interview!

While Barça finds itself in a delicate situation, the Blaugrana club can at least count on its experienced players to save the furniture, even if it means putting a little vice. The proof with Sergio Busquets who did everything so that the Catalan club avoided a big disappointment in the last moments of the match against Cadiz.

Indeed, the local club were pushing hard in the last minutes to bring down Barça. And while a dangerous action was emerging, Sergio Busquets took advantage of a second ball trailing on the lawn to send it directly to the Cadiz player who had the first ball and was about to cross. The referee had no choice but to stop the action before warning Busquets. But the main thing was done for the Barça midfielder …

# LoMásVisto? Esto no es ‘fair play’: Busquets frenó el último ataque del Cádiz con un pelotazo al balón en juego https://t.co/orzoO2n6H3

– MARCA (@marca) September 24, 2021