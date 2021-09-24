CAC 40: a weekend under good auspices



(Photo credits: – L. Grassin)

(CercleFinance.com) – The Paris Bourse is expected around the equilibrium on Friday morning, the patient attitude shown by the Federal Reserve in terms of monetary policy having helped reassure investors.

Around 8:15 am, the ‘future’ contract on the CAC 40 index – delivery October – rose by two small points to 6,694.5 points, announcing a calm start to the session.

The markets remain supported by the comments made Wednesday by Jerome Powell, the president of the Fed, who confirmed the gradual change of course of the institution, in accordance with investors’ expectations.

However, stakeholders remain cautious in the face of fears surrounding the financial situation of Chinese real estate giant Evegrande, considered to be in great difficulty.





In this case, the promoter would not have honored the crucial repayment of a bond maturity which presented itself this week.

“A possible setback in the Chinese economy linked to real estate, due to the Evergrande crisis, makes the sustainability of global growth ever more uncertain”, remind the teams of NN Investment Partners.

In Paris, the volumes traded were not really at the rendezvous yesterday with only 3.2 billion euros traded on the CAC.

However, investors could try to end the week under more optimistic auspices despite the pervasive uncertainties.

At this stage, the Parisian index shows a gain of 2% this week, which allows it to sign a further increase of more than 20% since the beginning of the year.

The day promises to be relatively calm on the macroeconomic level, although market players will closely follow the publication, at the end of the morning, of the Ifo business climate index in Germany.

In the United States will be published in the afternoon the sales figures of new homes, a statistic which will allow to know more about the situation of the American real estate market.