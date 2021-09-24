Call of Duty Warzone: Trial of Iron Coming Soon to Custom Matches

Recently, Call of Duty: Warzone’s Trial of Iron ’84 mode has won over a number of players. To the point of wanting to integrate it into custom games and the competition?

The mode Iron Trial ’84 was added by Raven Software to the game modes of Call of Duty: Warzone in this month’s mid-season update. The mode quickly won over gamers. Indeed, it is more or less a Activision battle-royale “hardcore mode” : players have more health, TTK (time-to-kill, otherwise the time before a player dies when shot) has been increased, drops are rarer and more difficult to obtain, purchase of equipment are higher, vehicles are rarer, etc … Everything is done to make the game that many players already know by heart much more difficult to master, and more stressful. But it is indeed this thrill that has delighted many players, which explains why they want to see this mode become available in custom games, and a fortiori in competition. Moreover, recent rumors announce that Trial of Iron ’84 mode would eventually become Warzone’s ranked mode.

Iron Trials ’84 Duos will remain live through the 30th. As for customs … it’s not coming 𝘵𝘰𝘮𝘰𝘳𝘳𝘰𝘸 is all we can say for now. 😉 – Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) September 22, 2021

well Raven Software has answered the question half-word.. It is in an exchange of tweets between the youtubeur JGOD and Raven Software that we were able to understand that the studio seemed more for this integration of the mode to the private parties:





@JGODYT: Is there any chance that Trial Iron mode will be added to custom match options in tomorrow’s update? @RavenSoftware: Iron ’84 Duos Event remains in play until September 30. For custom games, this does not happen tomorrow, that’s all we can say for the moment.

We are therefore waiting to see the mode added to custom games in the weeks or months to come. So we could finally see competitions on Warzone take place in this much more demanding game mode and competitive, precisely!

As a reminder, Call of Duty: Warzone has been available for free on PC, PS4 and Xbox One since March 10, 2020.