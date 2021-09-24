Capricorn, Aries, Leo: your horoscope for Thursday, September 23!

Capricorn

In a Relationship, the tensions will subside. But don’t expect to coax your partner down by settling for beautiful promises and passionate hugs. Single, you like to please but easy loves are not of great interest to you. On the work side, you find it difficult to take a step back from new developments in your professional situation which may cause you problems. Be more flexible in order to avoid feeling stuck and hampered in your initiatives and decisions.

RAM

In a Relationship, it is with your spouse that you discover a new intensity of love. But in some cases you may be attracted to someone else. Single, the long-awaited great upheaval could occur today. On the health side, if you are coming out of a period of fatigue or have had to deal with illnesses, you start to go up the slope. It’s not Olympic form yet, but you still feel a lot better.





Lion

It is likely that your life as a couple will continue in a certain routine, where questions of household stewardship will be dominant. Single, too much shyness could make you lose a nice opportunity. Do not let yourself be thrown off by a refusal, a rebuff or an unfortunate turn of the fate. On the financial side, you can expect some positive facts. There is a certain dynamism in the circulation of money: you touch it and you give it.

