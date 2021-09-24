Carlos Sotto Mayor, la sol (it) ary – Liberation

His book is called Jean Paul. It is dedicated “To Jean-Paul”. Its incipit: “Jean-Paul would have loved this sunset on one of the most beautiful beaches in the Algarve.” When she speaks, she keeps evoking this “Jean-Paul”. About her place in the book, she slips: “Me, it is not important, it is Jean-Paul who counts.” Jean-Paul’s father said “Life is work”. Jean-Paul said “Life is fun”. Her life is: Jean-Paul. Who is this so unimportant Carlos Sotto Mayor hidden behind Jean-Paul? Belmondo connoisseurs remember her, in waders or swimsuits, moving with their idol in the streets of Pigalle or on a speedboat, the time of three films – the misfit (six scenes), Happy Easter (silent role), the solitary (she sings there) – for a film corpus of about twelve minutes. They also know that she was his companion in the mid-1980s. Yorkshires, that’s her.





Connoisseurs learn that Jean-Paul was terribly jealous (he hid a tape recorder in a suitcase to spy on Carlos’ conversations), as crazy as his legend (he hung from the chandeliers of restaurants to mess around, then paid for the damage) and that he called her from the depths of his solitude, she, whom he nicknamed “the Little One” (she called him back “Titi”), to join him during confinement, in the spring of 2020. Because …