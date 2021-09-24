Carrefour alert on a chocolate bar

Very often many food products considered dangerous to health are the subject of recalls. Recently we saw it with the contaminated ham with Listeria from the Herta brand or the ICES sold in supermarkets and contaminated with ethylene oxide. Today it’s crossroads which puts a stop to it. And for a reason, to say the least, which concerns the chocolate. Indeed, as reported by the site recall.conso.gouv.fr, lots of chocolate bars (11621, 11721, 10621, 12821, 13021) contain pebbles, potentially dangerous for health.

What if you bought this product?

The product concerned is a chocolate bar “Gourmet squares of dark chocolate whole hazelnuts, 200g” of the Carrefour brand. “Due to the risk of injury / side effects following ingestion of this product, as a precaution it is recommended that people who hold products belonging to the batch (s) described above not to not consume them “ specifies the government website. You must therefore return the product concerned to the store. Finally, you can get your money back.

Packaging: 200g tablets

Release date: 04/30/2021

End of marketing date: 09/17/2021

Storage temperature: Product to be stored at room temperature

Health mark: 25.00185 / TO

Geographical sales area: Whole of France

Distributors: CARREFOUR

