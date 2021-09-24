Carrefour employees evaluate their company and do not give it the average

Cashiers, shelving or reception employees responded to the “I note my box” survey launched by the CFDT, the group’s second union. A questionnaire was submitted to 3,000 of the 80,000 employees of hypermarkets and supermarkets between January and June 2021, and the result of this barometer is published on Friday, September 24. This year, they are even more severe with their business: in 2020, Carrefour had landed a 4.5 out of 10, almost the average. In 2021, it is 4.1 out of 10. “Insufficient”, a professor would say.

Employees point to the increase in the workload because of the confinements due to the Covid-19 epidemic. “There was a lot of footfall in stores, confirms Sylvain Macé, CFDT union representative for the group. We have 83% of employees in the survey who tell us that they have noticed a very, very strong increase in their workload. And then the protections are there, but they are deemed insufficient. “

For Sylvain Macé, the problem is also maintaining the cost reduction plan, the Carrefour 2022 plan. “The company sought to reduce its workforce, continues Sylvain Macé. We have also set up projects to increase the speed of shelving. When you combine these projects with a strong stress due to the health situation, at one point, enough is enough. “

“We’re going to need answers, and we hope they will be as quick as possible.”

Sylvain Macé, CFDT delegate at Carrefour

Two thirds of people who answered the questionnaire report physical and mental exhaustion. This barometer will soon be presented to employees and management. “The goal is to make people aware of what is happening in what was, in any case, until now the first private company in France and not to let things deteriorate”, insists CFDT union delegate. The employees, them, say they remain attached to their company and to their colleagues.

In a press release, the Carrefour group assures that it “will study the poll carried out by the CFDT” but believe that “the methodology adopted does not allow general conclusions to be drawn about the state of mind of the employees”. “It is an internal questionnaire carried out online or by staff representatives, which is much smaller than the internal rating carried out by the group which appears in its annual report”, adds the group, evoking a note of “8.2 / 10” in 2021.