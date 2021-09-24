Casper Ruud launches Europe perfectly at the opening of the Laver Cup

There was a two-part game on Friday at TD Garden in Boston. Faced with a Reilly Opelka without solutions in the first set, then more catchy in the second, the Norwegian Casper Ruud (22) finally offered a first point to the European team, at the opening of the Laver Cup (6- 3, 7-6 [4]).
Ruud, the 10th player in the world, looked a cut above the American throughout the first forty minutes. In the first set, apart from his great service, Reilly Opelka did not offer much, and multiplied the gross unforced errors. The Norwegian, very comfortable in his travels, took the opportunity to break twice and easily win the first set (6-3).
“I got goosebumps on entering”
” I was very nervous entering this great room, and in front of all these legends, said Ruud, who was playing his first Laver Cup. I got goosebumps on entering. Fortunately, I was able to break quickly, and it allowed me to relax, and get into my game. “
In the second set, Ruud faced greater adversity, notably as a result of a sharper Reilly Opelka at the net. The two men having failed to break, the decision was then made in the tie-break, which Casper Ruud won (7-6 [4]). With this victory, Europe offers itself the first point at stake. The second duel of the day opposes the Canadian Felix Auger-Alissime to the Italian Matteo Berrettini.