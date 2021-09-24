Castlevania Advance Collection: all 4 games are now playable! | Xbox one

The Nintendo Direct broadcast last night was an opportunity for Konami to lift the veil on Castlevania Advance Collection. This compilation, spotted several times, is now official and includes the titles Castlevania: Circle of the Moon, Castlevania: Harmony of Dissonance, Castlevania: Aria of Sorrow as well as Castlevania: Vampire’s Kiss released on SNES in 1995.

If you are a fan of the license, you can enjoy these four games without further delay since the compilation is already available for € 19.99. Among the new features, it is notably possible to save and load your game at any time and to take advantage of the Japanese, American or European versions of each title.

All four games have been upgraded to include features like fast rewind or save, to give you the best gaming experience possible! Find an encyclopedia, a music player with all the original tapes and the possibility to choose the region of the ROM.

This collection includes some of the most beloved titles in the Castlevania franchise, including Castlevania: Circle of the Moon, Castlevania: Harmony of Dissonance, and Castlevania: Aria of Sorrow. A fourth bonus track completes the compilation: the 1995 SNES game Castlevania: Vampire’s Kiss (also known as “Dracula X” in America). The Castlevania Advance Collection development team at Konami Digital Entertainment comments:





“We wanted more people to know about the Castlevania series, especially the action / adventure games which are masterpieces that can still be enjoyed today. We knew that few titles were playable on current consoles, so we started putting the Castlevania Advance Collection together. We have decided that this release will be cross-platform so that as many players as possible can enjoy these titles.

The Castlevania series is celebrating its 35th anniversary this year, thanks to the support of its many fans and, of course, everyone involved in its creation. The production team is honored to be able to work on this series and we will continue to strive to raise awareness of Castlevania and allow as many people as possible to play it. Thank you all for your unfailing support! “

In addition to making timeless classics accessible, Castlevania Advance Collection offers gamers new features to enhance their gaming experience. Music lovers have immediate access to iconic soundtracks for each title, including hidden tracks, for a total of 71 songs. Players can even create their own playlists to listen to their favorite tracks on repeat. An in-game gallery also displays sketches and working drawings. This original art, along with the scans of the original boxes, will be a must-see point of interest for longtime fans.

For completionists, Castlevania Advance Collection includes an encyclopedia of data relating to the four titles, such as information on enemies, equipment and items. So that no location or enemy escapes the players, they have the possibility to record, replay and rewind their game at any time.

Finally, M2 Co., Ltd. has helped provide high-quality emulation for these franchise classics, to provide gamers with the best recreation possible. Whether a die-hard fan or a newcomer to the series, anyone can take advantage of the new features and learn something new about Castlevania!

Castlevania Advance Collection is now available for download on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC via Steam for € 19.99. The collection is also compatible on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S.