Castlevania Advance Collection: trailer, content and release, the compilation is announced and revealed!

All the clues pointed in its direction and it was not lacking: Castlevania Advance Collection is now a reality and Konami has revealed everything we need to know about it.

Castlevania is one of Konami’s major franchises and, praying for a new big-caliber installment (which may never happen), fans will be able to fall back on Castlevania Advance Collection, a compilation including several Game Boy Advance titles… And not that. Even better, it’s available now for purchase on PC, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One and Switch !

Many legendary games to rebuild a culture

We can therefore count on the presence of several titles from the Game Boy Advance catalog: Castlevania: Circle of the Moon (2001), Castlevania: Harmony of Dissonance (2002) and Castlevania: Aria of Sorrow (2003). As a bonus, the integration of Castlevania Dracula X (1996) released at the time on Super Nintendo and remake of Castlevania: Rondo of Blood.





This compilation will include some significant bonuses: the ability to go back in time and instantly save, the choice between the Japanese, American or European versions of each game, a detailed encyclopedia on enemies, completely new artworks as well as OST which can be listened to in a dedicated player.

A nice program offered at 19.99 euros and which, we remind you, is already commercially available in digital version. And don’t forget to watch the first trailer, above!