Catalan independence leader Carles Puigdemont arrested in Italy

The pro-independence MEP and ex-Catalan president Carles Puigdemont, in exile in Belgium since 2017 after the attempted secession of Catalonia, was arrested Thursday, September 23 in Italy, raising the risk of a new crisis between Madrid and Barcelona. “President Puigdemont was arrested on his arrival in Sardinia, where he was going as an MEP”, his lawyer Gonzalo Boye said on Twitter, explaining that his arrest had taken place on the basis of a European arrest warrant dated October 14, 2019.

The 58-year-old Catalan leader has been arrested in Alghero, his chief of staff, Josep Lluis Alay, confirmed on Twitter. “On his arrival at Alghero airport, he was arrested by the Italian border police. Tomorrow (Friday), the president will be presented to the judges of the Sassari Court of Appeal, which is competent to decide on his release or extradition ” to Spain, said Alay.

The new regional president of Catalonia, Pere Aragones, a separatist, but of more moderate tendency than Mr. Puigdemont, immediately reacted on Twitter, “(Strongly condemning) the persecution and this judicial repression”. ” Quite. Amnesty is the only way. Self-determination the only solution. By your side Carles “, launched Mr. Aragones.

Calls to demonstrate

In Madrid, the Spanish government of socialist Pedro Sánchez expressed “His respect for the decisions of the Italian authorities and courts”. “The arrest of Mr. Puigdemont corresponds to an ongoing legal procedure which applies to any EU citizen who must answer for his acts before the courts”, said in a statement the Palace of Moncloa, seat of the Spanish government, adding that Mr. Puigdemont should “Submit to the action of justice like any other citizen”.





Independence calls to demonstrate on Friday, a public holiday in Catalonia, in front of the Italian consulate in Barcelona began to circulate on social networks, while a former regional president, Quim Torra, described as “Catastrophic” a possible extradition of Mr. Puigdemont to Spain and called on the separatists to be “On maximum alert”. Mr. Alay, the chief of staff of Mr. Puigdemont, said that the latter had gone to Alghero to participate in a cultural festival and to meet with elected officials of the Italian island.

Parliamentary immunity suspended

The arrest in Italy of Mr. Puigdemont came a week after the resumption of negotiations between the left-wing central government and the Catalan regional executive, the aim of which is to find a solution to the political crisis in Catalonia. The European Parliament had lifted the parliamentary immunity of Mr Puigdemont and two other pro-independence MEPs on March 9 by a large majority, a measure which had been confirmed on July 30 by the EU General Court. But the decision of the European Parliament has been the subject of an appeal whose final judgment on the merits by the EU justice must be pronounced. ” at a later date “. According to the interpretation of Mr. Puigdemont’s lawyer, Gonzalo Boye, the decision of Parliament is therefore “Suspended”.

Exiled in Belgium since the failed secession attempt of 2017 in order to escape prosecution by Spanish justice, Carles Puigdemont had not benefited from the pardon granted at the end of June to nine separatists imprisoned in Spain, the government of socialist Pedro Sánchez still wishing that he be tried in Spain. Carles Puigdemont is being sued for “Sedition” and “Embezzlement of public funds”. Catalonia’s attempted secession in October 2017 was one of the worst crises experienced by Spain since the end of the Franco dictatorship in 1975.

