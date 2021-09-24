Catalan independence leader Carles Puigdemont released, and allowed to leave Italy

The Catalan MEP’s lawyer announced that the latter was going to be released, after being arrested Thursday in Sardinia (Italy). A next hearing is scheduled for October 4.

“Free!” The former pro-independence president of Catalonia (Spain) Carles Puigdemont tweeted his satisfaction at being released on Friday, September 24, but must remain in Sardinia. He was arrested Thursday on this Italian island, pending a decision from the country’s justice on his extradition demanded by Spain, his lawyer announced. “Free! The decision of the European Court of Justice is very clear, and today the position of the prosecution is the same, but Spain never misses an opportunity to make a fool of itself”, he tweeted.

In llibertat! La decisió del TGUE és claríssima, i avui s’ha vist fins i tot la posició de la fiscalia, però Espanya no loses may the opportunity of iron el ridícul #NoSurrender pic.twitter.com/93bbaGlhi0 – Carles Puigdemont (@KRLS) September 24, 2021

The MEP, sued in Spain for his role in an attempt to secede from Catalonia in 2017, appeared there by videoconference.





Main figure of the attempted secession of Catalonia in 2017, Carles Puigdemont was dismissed by Madrid after the region’s declaration of independence, following a self-determination referendum deemed illegal by the Spanish courts. He then fled to Belgium to escape prosecution, before being elected MEP in 2017. The European Parliament lifted the parliamentary immunity of Carles Puigdemont and two other pro-independence MEPs on March 9, 2021 by a large majority .

The former political leader, hailed by his supporters, left prison without making a statement. According to his lawyer, he was allowed to leave Italy pending the next hearing he plans to attend on October 4.