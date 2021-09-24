Chad warns against “any outside interference”

“Any outside interference, wherever it comes from, poses a very serious problem for the stability and security of my country”Chad’s foreign minister Chérif Mahamat Zene said Thursday (September 23) about the involvement of the private company Wagner in Africa.

Everything will be put “Working to ensure that Chad is protected throughout its territory”, he added after recalling the attacks suffered by his country in April and May, during an interview with AFP and the media Africa Confidential granted on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York .

“There are Russian mercenaries present in Libya, who are also present in the Central African Republic. We have reason to be concerned about the presence of these mercenaries because the assailants who attacked Chad in April and caused the death of the former president (Idriss Deby) were trained and supervised by the private security company Wagner ”, did he declare.

When asked whether Chad had proof of penetration by these Russian mercenaries into his country in the spring, the minister replied in the negative.

“On May 30, Chad was the object of an attack near the Central African border (…) certainly supported by the Russians”, he also recalled. “We have all the evidence of the presence of these Russians alongside the Central African forces and that concerns us”, insisted the minister. Wagner hired his “Personnel in Libya and the Central African Republic” and “It is obvious that there are telephone communications between the two entities. We have proof of that, the two Wagneres communicate, that’s for sure ”, he said.

Asked about a possible contract that could be signed between the Malian executive and Wagner, for a deployment of“Instructors” Russians in Mali, Chérif Mahamat Zene underlined that “Until today, the Malian government claims that there has been no agreement with this group” (Wagner). “I met my Malian colleague at the UN, he assured me that there was no government engagement with Wagner. We cannot prejudge something that does not exist ”, did he declare.

In a video-recorded speech to the UN General Assembly, the Chadian transitional president, General Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno, son of the late president, on Thursday called for increased aid for Sahel countries facing the rise of jihadist groups. “While welcoming the efforts made by the various forces intervening in the Sahel, Chad underlines the imperative need for a more important multifaceted support both for the joint forces (from the G5 Sahel) than to their individual Member States’, he said.

The threat “Is not limited to the Sahel but is already extending to Côte d’Ivoire, Benin. It is not excluded that it affects Central Africa ”, underlined the head of the Chadian diplomacy by evoking Cameroon, already struck.