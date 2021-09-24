Chardy suspends his season after a reaction

Jérémy Chardy, 73rd in the world, was forced to suspend his season without knowing for how long, due to a reaction to the Pfizer vaccine against Covid, he announced Thursday to AFP.

“Since I had my vaccine (between the Olympics and the US Open, editor’s note), I have a problem, I have been struggling. So I can’t train, I can’t play“, He said, explaining that he felt violent pains all over his body as soon as he made a physical effort. For several weeks, the 34-year-old Frenchman wondered about the origin of these almost paralyzing pains. “Now I went to see two doctors, I did some tests so I know what I have and the most important thing is to take care of myself. I even prefer to take more time to heal myself and be sure that in the future I won’t have any problems rather than trying to get back on the court as quickly as possible and find myself with more health problems.“, he added.





“In my head it’s difficult because I don’t know how long it’s going to last. For now my season is over and I don’t know when I will resume“, He added again, still in shock 24 hours after receiving the results of his analyzes.

“It’s frustrating because I started the year really well, I was playing really well. And then I went to the Games, where I also felt very good. And now my season is at a standstill and I don’t know when I will resume. It’s frustrating especially that I don’t have ten years left to play (…) Suddenly, now I regret having had the vaccine, but I could not knowHe said again. Especially since at his age, a prolonged stoppage can put an end to his career. “I’m 35 in February so right now I might be a little bit negative but this is the first time I have thought that next season might be my last. I think about it … it’s difficult because I was having fun and I wanted to play longer», He admitted. “The problem is that we have no hindsight on the vaccine. There are people who have had similar things, but the durations have been really different“, He noted, based on what the doctors consulted told him.