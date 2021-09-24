Charlene of Monaco and the mystical video sent to the Albert II Foundation: “I was born from the ocean, and the ocean was born from me”

“As I was born from the ocean, the ocean was born from me. I present you a piece of both ”. It is with this enigmatic formula, to say the least, that Princess Charlene of Monaco shared a short video, on the occasion of the Monte-Carlo Gala for Planetary Health organized on September 23 by the Albert II Foundation. The event, which brings together scientists and philanthropists, raises funds for actions in the fields of the environment and health.

“A magical moment”

Still retained in South Africa for, officially, health reasons, the wife of Prince Albert who could not participate in the evening, joined the event by posting on Instagram her wishes for success for this ” magical moment”. Presented against a background of animated white snowflakes, the message is followed by a photo showing the crowned head of the princess emerging from the water. This composition with a strange and old-fashioned style received the support of the admirers of the princess, who also wish her a good recovery.





To listen to: the editorial podcast

Sharon Stone rewarded for her commitment

Known for her action in favor of the defense of the environment and in particular the oceans, the princess – whose absence continues to be prolonged – has been replaced for the occasion by her sister-in-law, Caroline of Hanover. It was therefore without his wife that Prince Albert presented a “Lifetime Achievement Award” to actress Sharon Stone, for her commitment to the emancipation of women and to medical research.