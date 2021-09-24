Chelsea – Manchester City: Pep Guardiola against Thomas Tuchel, can the master subdue the student?

They are not numerous, the coaches to have faced Pep Guardiola more than 4 times and to have a balance sheet even if only balanced. They are even only two, and they officiate in England: Jürgen Klopp (Liverpool), with nine wins, as many losses and a draw, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Manchester United) who has won four of the eight matches, not losing. that three for a draw. Thomas Tuchel could well join this closed circle on Saturday in case of victory at Stamford Bridge against the defending champion.

For a long time, however, Tuchel was relegated to the role of admirer, even of disciple. But over the years and the rise in the range of the teams he led when he faced the Catalan – Mainz, Dortmund and now Chelsea – the Blues coach has closed the gap. Since taking charge of the club in the English capital at the very beginning of 2021, he has even always gained the upper hand over the one he has always described as a model.

Follow a year of sport by subscribing to Eurosport

League Cup City and Liverpool quietly qualified 09/21/2021 At 8:38 PM

Pep Guardiola greets Thomas Tuchel ahead of the 2021 Champions League final. Credit: Getty Images

If his youth was rocked by Ajax of Louis van Gaal, Barcelona of Johann Cruyff or Arsenal of Arsène Wenger, “when I understood football better, there was Pep and Barcelona” as an ideal achieve, he confided last March. “Pep taught me everything: that you can win everything by playing well, that you can win everything but always remain humble and a good guy, that you can attack while defending with intensity, that you can do all that with players from the training center, etc …“, he detailed in a video on the club’s website.

“I’m so happy to have the opportunity to play against Pep with my teams, to be in touch with him and listen to him, watch his teams play (…) I feel like every time I watch his teams play, I have the opportunity to learn something about football“. The German seems to have learned the lesson well since since this panegyric pronounced when he had 4 defeats and a draw against his rival, he has chained three victories in the league, in the FA Cup and especially in the final of the C1 on May 29.

Thomas Tuchel and Pep Guardiola Credit: Getty Images



So hard to control

Three successes on the smallest of the margins, twice 1-0 and once 2-1, but three successes which pushed Pep Guardiola to his limits. “Their defensive midfielders move perfectly together and at the same time they spread the pitch so much with their full-backs and make it so deep with Timo Werner’s moves.“, had summarized Guardiola before the final.”They are so difficult to control (…) Once they have the ball, they are so direct. They are not players passing the ball, but their movements are so smart“, he added.

This observation had led him to do without a professional defensive midfielder to add Raheem Sterling to his line of attack. Lost bet. Will he find the parade by Saturday? The stake is far from being only symbolic for the Citizens who have already dropped points against Tottenham and Southampton in the first five tricks of the new season. Already relegated to three lengths of the trio Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United, the Mancunian club would, in the event of defeat, take a considerable delay in a title race which promises to be very close.

Premier League Chelsea cut up Tottenham and take control 09/19/2021 At 5:25 PM