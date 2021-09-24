China officially bans bitcoin and cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin as well as all cryptocurrencies have just been deemed illegal by the Chinese central bank.

It is a sledgehammer that has been feared by all owners of Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies for a few days now. While the official announcement fell in the morning, it’s still hard to believe the news. The Chinese central bank has simply made all cryptocurrency transactions illegal. A decision that also has consequences internationally: in the space of a few hours, non-fiat currencies have all seen their price collapse.

Already in June, China had taken the most restrictive measures against Bitcoin miners. But now Beijing decides to go further and deal the blow, perhaps fatal, to cryptocurrencies. It is now impossible to make any transaction in China using crypto. “Business activities related to virtual currencies are illegal financial activities”, soberly announced the Chinese central bank in a press release published on Friday. According to her, the crypto market is a danger that must be got rid of as soon as possible.





These virtual currencies endanger “Asset security”. Their exchange is therefore strictly prohibited as of today within the Middle Kingdom. Worse yet, it is now impossible for foreign exchanges to provide services to Chinese investors via the Internet. A real blow that plunges all bitcoin owners into complete darkness.

Bitcoin and others take the blame

On the morning of this Friday alone, Bitcoin lost 6% going down to 36,116 euros. Ethereum accuses the blow even more, it falls 9% this morning, positioning itself at 2859 dollars at midday.

This announcement follows a complicated period for cryptocurrencies, which after a flourishing 2020 had started 2021 with a series of falls. Very volatile, the crypto market managed to make some big owners very rich in the space of a few months, but the latter, as promising as it is, remains today a colossus with feet of clay whose foundations sometimes seem close to decline.

The crypto world is currently reeling from the Chinese announcement, the fall is likely to be even more brutal than it already is, and it will be time before Bitcoin et al. the head of the water.