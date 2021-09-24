Chocolate, cheese… Massive recall of products at Carrefour and Monoprix

The list of recalled products continues to grow. After apple juice and pancakes, it’s the turn of chocolate, cheese or ham. These foods, all marketed by Carrefour or Monoprix are currently the subject of a recall, because they would present health risks, according to the site, according to the government site recall.conso.gouv.fr.

Pebbles in chocolate

According to Consumption reminder, several batches of chocolate bars, marketed at Carrefour until September 17, 2021, show the presence of pebbles. Ingestion of these products can cause “risk of injury or adverse effects,” says the site.





Hams are said to be contaminated by listeria, the bacteria responsible for listeriosis. This potentially serious infection can lead to sepsis or central nervous system infection, according to the Institut Pasteur. “In pregnant women, it can cause abortion, premature childbirth or a serious neonatal infection”, specifies the site of the foundation. As for the cheeses, they would present traces of the bacterium Escherichia coli, responsible for more or less serious disorders, ranging from mild diarrhea to more serious forms such as hemorrhagic diarrhea and severe kidney damage, according to theHANDLES.

What if you bought these products?

If you have one of the products concerned, the government advises you not to consume it and to destroy it or bring it back to the point of sale to request a refund. You can also contact the consumer services of both brands for more information.

Discover in our slideshow the list of products affected by these recalls.