CHUM doctors send a letter to their nursing colleagues

This message written “with 50 hands” is titled “Ensemble”. During these two pages, the CHUM doctors would like to thank their nursing colleagues, but also all those who directly or indirectly worked to keep the establishment afloat during these last weeks of crisis.

The last few days, weeks, even months have been very trying for the hospital staff. A fourth wave that has hit hard a hospital that has been fighting Covid-19 for nearly a year and a half.

This letter addressed to their “colleagues from the hospital community“was written by the 50 physicians of the CHUM (Center Hospitalier Universitaire de Martinique) and shared on the establishment’s Facebook page.

Two pages during which the doctors wanted to thank all of their colleagues.

We, doctors, would like to thank the youngest among us, our interns but also all the other caregivers, stretcher bearers, ASH, AS, IDE, IBODE, IADE, physiotherapists, midwives, nursery nurses, dieticians, psychologists, radio manipulators , executives and many others, in short all those who have been at the bedside of our patients. Without you nothing would have been possible. We also have a thought for those who in the shadows, in secretariats, laboratories, in pharmacy, in public health and hygiene, in the occupational health service, in technical and logistical services, in the management team around its Director General, in short for all those who, in these 2nd lines of the front, make wars to be won.

A very difficult 4th wave

They look back on recent weeks and the particularly deadly fourth wave in Martinique.





Despite this solidarity, we all share a feeling of sadness. This mourning, we must transform it into determination, that of doing everything so that what we have lived never happens again. In a world where fake news distorts reality, Martinicans remain hesitant. We who have been in combat must make up our minds on what we have been through. The statistical observation is cold, almost cynical. Our hospital was totally overwhelmed. One in 5 hospitalized COVID patients died while in hospital.

Doctors are also approaching the issue of vaccination with the possible specter of a “5th wave”. According to the announcements of the prefect Stanislas Cazelles, the vaccination obligation for caregivers should come into force from October 11, 2021.

For all these reasons, we, the CHU medical community, believe that with or without the law, because it is an act of exemplarity, of solidarity between us, of the fight against the virus, we owe it to ourselves to offer a hospital. vaccinated. Of course this question could divide us. But our conviction does not exclude listening to, and even supporting some of the actions proposed by our colleagues from the trade unions. There will be no victory against this scourge without listening, without tolerance, without humility, without a common path.

According to Serge Aribo, the general secretary of the UGTM health, 30% of the CHUM staff would be vaccinated while the director of the ARS (Regional Health Agency of Martinique) announces 60% of the hospital staff.