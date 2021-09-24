climate risk is also a financial risk

Editorial of the “World”. Canadian communication theorist Marshall McLuhan argued that the nature of the messenger mattered more than the content of the message itself. In recent years, messengers have not failed to warn of the urgency of the fight against climate change. With the relative success that we know: awareness ended up being done, but without the actions following at the same speed. The fact that the European Central Bank (ECB) is also taking up the subject gives the message a new dimension.

The institution engaged, Wednesday, September 22, in an unprecedented exercise by publishing the results of different scenarios to measure the impact of climate change on the European economy. The ECB regularly tests financial crisis hypotheses in order to assess the resilience of the banking sector. The idea of ​​these “stress tests” is to consider the worst to better prevent it. The initiative to integrate the environment into the risk factors weighing on the economy is a new step in raising awareness of climate issues.

As natural disasters multiply, the ECB wants to draw attention to the economic cost of inaction. The lack of orderly measures to decarbonise the economy could cut the European Union’s GDP by 10% by 2100, estimates the institution. The central bank mentions in particular an explosion of defaults on loans granted to projects most exposed to climate risk. Continuing to fund them when environmental regulations will quickly make them obsolete becomes a hazard that must be taken into account.

Lax regulations

This alert is not theoretical. Despite the reassuring speeches of financial players about their desire to participate in the decarbonization of the economy, the reality is less idyllic. The example of the proliferation of oil and gas drilling in the Far North is edifying. Thanks to variable geometry rules, financial institutions manage to circumvent the constraints supposed to protect the Arctic, a region which helps to regulate the planet’s climate. A report published on September 23 by the NGO Reclaim Finance shows that oil and gas projects continue to prosper thanks to ever-abundant funding.





Fossil fuels are responsible for 80% of global CO emissions 2 , the first cause of warming. Finance is an essential lever for containing the phenomenon. However, the current regulations remain lax, by granting too easily bank support to projects which only delay the achievement of the objectives of the Paris Agreement.

If the work of the ECB goes in the right direction, the institution must not be content to be a whistleblower, but it must also play its role of regulator. It is already ready to become more selective in its asset purchases according to climatic criteria. The effectiveness of the measure will depend on the implementation schedule, to be set in 2022.

The institution could also force banks to provision more capital to take into account climate risk. Finally, the creation of a defeasance structure could be considered to help financial institutions get rid of the most toxic assets. Continuing to extract fossil fuels at the same pace is environmentally suicidal, we must now realize that it is also becoming irresponsible from an economic point of view.