Compulsory health pass for minors from September 30: what you need to know

By Caroline J. Posted on September 24, 2021 at 8:56 a.m.

After validation by the Constitutional Council, the health pass will become compulsory for minors, with entry into force for adolescents from 12 to 17 years old from this Thursday, September 30, 2021. But beware, this health pass will not apply in the end. only from 12 years and 2 months.

The senators wanted the abrogation of the health pass for minors. Finally, the compromise found by the joint parity committee July 25, 2021 does not cancel this measure, but postpones it. Thus, after adoption by Parliament and validation by the Constitutional Council, the health pass is maintained for minors. So it will be compulsory for adolescents aged 12 to 17 from Thursday, September 30, 2021.

A clarification was however made on Wednesday September 8, 2021. This famous health pass compulsory for teenagers from September 30 will only apply from 12 years and 2 months. “The two-month period is granted to allow adolescents barely 12 years old on September 30, 2021 to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19“specifies the public service site.

Indeed, as explained The Parisian, some teens find themselves in a difficult situation because of this upcoming measure. Thus, those born a little before or after September 30, 2009 will have to hold the precious sesame by September 30, 2021. But the problem, on this date, they will not yet have their complete vaccination schedule due, remember, of the prohibition to be vaccinated before 12 years. According to the daily, around 200,000 adolescents find themselves in this situation.

So, to fix it, Matignon announced that this famous health pass compulsory for minors on September 30 will only apply from 12 years and 2 months. Remember that you have to wait three weeks between the two doses of vaccine. An additional week is also necessary after the second injection in order to obtain the validity of your health pass.





Starting the September 30, 2021, to access places and events where the health pass is required (cinemas, sports halls, swimming pools, restaurants, cafes, etc.), adolescents aged 12 years and 2 months to 17 years will therefore have to present a QR code attesting to a complete vaccination, a negative test of less than 72 hours or a certificate of recovery from Covid-19 dating at least 11 days and less than 6 months. Note that a “medical certificate attesting to a medical contraindication to vaccination can be presented instead of these 3 documents“, specifies the public service site.

How to get your health pass?

As for adults, the adolescent receives a vaccination summary and a vaccination certificate after each injection. So be sure to keep these two documents. It is also recalled that the parents of minors – having completed their vaccination cycle – can Download since July 20 their child’s certificate on the Health insurance teleservice by connecting via France Connect. On the other hand, it is also possible to ask a health professional (doctor, pharmacist, nurse) to find this vaccination certificate and to print it. Then, all you have to do is scan the QR code on the complete vaccination certificate with your phone and import it into the application. AllAntiCovid.

About the RT-PCR tests, antigenic and the self-tests, all generate proof as soon as the professional enters the result in the SI-DEP database, “which can be printed directly and which is also made available to the patient via an email and an SMS“. Parents can then retrieve the proof of their minor child on SI-DEP. The supervised (negative), antigenic (negative or positive) or RT-PCR (negative or positive) self-test result certificates are authenticated with a QR Code, and can also be imported into TousAntiCovid.