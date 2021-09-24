Construction contractor sentenced for abuse of property, fraud and bankruptcy

A construction contractor from Gouesnou (Finistère) was sentenced for abuse of property, fraud and bankruptcy by the Brest court on Thursday. The 50-year-old was sentenced to nine months in prison, reports

West France.

Founded in 2005, his company went into compulsory liquidation. A suspension of payments was pronounced in 2015.

“I was overwhelmed, it was a gear”

At this point, the defendant has a contract with a finance company. The goal: to canvass the creditors in order to collect the payments of different invoices. The payments are credited after sending the slips. But the sums actually correspond to projects that have not started or work that has not been received. “It’s not me, it’s my account manager,” explained the entrepreneur.





“You accuse your collaborator who has the advantage of having died, which will prevent you from a confrontation”, retorted the judge. Other irregularities were also raised, in particular a transfer made to family bank accounts just before the suspension of payments. “I was overwhelmed, it was a gear,” admitted the defendant. He will have to repay the amount of his debts to the credit company, that is to say 634,639 euros, and has the definitive ban on business management.