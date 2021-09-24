Coumba believes “to have been caught in the flu from the first episode” of Koh-Lanta, the Legend

In his weekly debrief of the episode of Koh-Lanta, the legende, Coumba returned once again to his relationship with Alexandra. But this time, she assured to be on good terms with the mother of the family, which would be far from the case of the other adventurers, according to her.
Koh-Lanta, the Legend TF1 viewers have been passionate about since the end of August. Seasoned adventurers are breaking records one after another and bluffing the program’s loyalists. But the strategy is obviously present in this new edition. The girls’ alliance has already been damaged by Alexandra and Alix, causing the elimination of Clémentine. A subject that Coumba did not fail to address in his weekly live on Instagram. During her previous session, she attacked Loïc’s accomplice, whom she criticized for “victimize”. “That’s her thing, she likes to victimize herself a little bit … You have people who succeed like that. They tell themselves that by victimizing themselves, they will be able to better achieve their goals”, she explained, assuring that she had never threatened her to join her alliance.
Two adventurers would be very unpopular, Alexandra and “X”
Coumba was not very kind to the former East Tribe adventurer during the season of the 4 Lands in his debrief of the week, reproaching him again for his attitude. To the question of an Internet user who wanted to know if she had remained on good terms with the mother of the family. His response was rather surprising. “I think I’m one of the few today to be on good terms with Alexandra “, she retorted. “You should know that Alexandra and another person whose name I will not mention. There are not many adventure people that speak to them today. We must ask the real questions. Me, I have no problem with any adventurer. I talk to everyone, everyone talks to me. These two people, Alexandra and person X, today you have to ask them to go faster: who is talking to them? Don’t ask them who isn’t talking to them, because if you say that the list is going to be long. Ask them who is talking to them today “, she said, laughing. She obviously did not reveal the name of the other person who would be blacklisted by the adventurers. Alexandra had underlined, for her part, in an interview with the newspaper West France, that his relationship with Coumba was far from simple. “I have nothing against her. He’s a ‘big mouth’ like Alix and that’s not something that bothers me. But on the camp, I felt that she spoke badly about me. It made me uncomfortable. She had a tendency to look down on me, to say that I was a zombie. She considers me weak and stupid “, she remarked thus.
Coumba thinks he is “the hated girl of the season”
In her live, Coumba also returned to her strong personality and her frankness, which would make her “the hated girl” of the season”. “Did we watch the same episode? Because when I watch the episode, I find it normal, my colleagues find it normal, my friends Koh Lanta find it normal and then there is an interpretation problem. People have taken a hold of me. I was caught in the flu from the first episode. Either way, I know it whatever, whatever I do, whatever I say, I’ll be the hated girl of this Koh Lanta there and I fully accept it“, she assumed.