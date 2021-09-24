Covid: can we do our third dose at the same time as the flu vaccine?

By Caroline J. Posted on September 23, 2021 at 11:06 am

While some people are due to receive their third dose of covid-19 serum soon, many wonder if it is possible to get the flu shot at the same time? We get back to you.

The COVID-19 vaccine booster campaign started on September 1st. Since that date, people over 65 and people with co-morbidities can receive booster dose with a messenger RNA vaccine.

But while the flu vaccination campaign (targeting in priority the French 65 years and over or suffering from pathologies) must officially begin the October 26 next, many wonder if it is possible to get the flu shot and get the Covid-19 shot at the same time ?

He is ” possible to carry out the booster of the vaccine against the Covid-19 at the same time as the vaccine against the influenza. It is important to be vaccinated against both »Indicates the Ministry of Health on its website.

Nevertheless, ” before the start of the annual flu vaccination campaign (October 16, editor’s note), people who will receive their anti-Covid booster will not be able to receive both vaccines. They will nevertheless be informed, at the time of their vaccination booster, of the need to be vaccinated against the flu. »Specifies the ministry.





” After the start of the annual influenza vaccination campaign, when both vaccines are available, both vaccines can be administered at the same time. In the city, this will be possible in pharmacies that vaccinate with both vaccines, as well as in doctors and nurses’ offices. »Is it clarified.

The DGS, the Directorate General of Health, had explained that the objective of combine the injection of these two vaccines for those concerned is “avoid any delay in influenza vaccination and simplify the vaccination course“.

On August 24, the High Authority of Health (HAS) had already made this same recommendation, “subject to the absence of significant immune interference between the two types of vaccines in ongoing studies“.